Muncie woman becomes EMT with department that saved her life in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie woman who lost her fiancé in a car crash 18 years ago is now working for the department she believes saved her life.

Kim Hiatt and her 2-year-old niece Taylor were passengers in the car during the accident on State Road 28.

"First responders, you know, they are the first to get there and they see horrific things," said Kim. "They couldn’t do anything for my fiancé, but for my niece and I, they just stepped up and they did their jobs."

Along the highway, Kim and Taylor continued fighting through excruciating pain. Kim suffered a compound fracture and a broken pelvis. She believes the paramedics saved Taylor's life.

"If they had not gotten her out and treated her, she would not be here today," said Kim.

Larry Crouse was a volunteer who responded to the crash. He's been working for Delaware County EMS for 20 years.

"Kim was broken," Crouse said. "She was broken."

Crouse helped Hiatt and Taylor get the care they needed. Nearly 20 years after the crash, she's now saving others with him as a coworker.

Hiatt became an EMT in Delaware County about six months ago. She now serves the department who rescued them.

"I guess I just really wanted to help people," she said. "Not really help them but be there for them because I understand what it’s like to be on the other side."

She is the first to the scene just like Crouse and his crew were there for her.

"If you can be there for somebody, that’s what I kind of what I thought I wanted to do," Kim said.

Kim is now happily married with two kids. Taylor is a sophomore in college studying to become a teacher.