INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A few big names in Indy's food scene are coming together to create one foodie-driven restaurant. So far, Beholder has served up a lot of foodie accolades and Sherman stopped by the new establishment to find out what they're offering.
New foodie-inspired restaurant opens in Indianapolis
-
New Mass Ave. restaurant combines beef, sausage, and craft beers
-
Celebrate National Meatball Day at Mimi Blue
-
Indianapolis restaurant gets a head start on St. Patrick’s Day
-
Foodie Spotlight: Meridian Restaurant & Bar offers classy atmosphere, menu stacked with locally produced food
-
Take a step back in time at a downtown restaurant
-
-
A taste of New Orleans in a downtown Indy restaurant
-
Foodie Spotlight: Steak, elegance reign supreme at Eddie Merlot’s
-
Gourmet breakfast on the menu at new Noblesville restaurant
-
New generations get a taste of Indiana history in Noblesville
-
Beloved Tex Mex restaurant opens year-round location
-
-
New comedy club open in downtown Indianapolis
-
Noblesville doughnut shop opens new location inside City Market
-
New exhibit celebrates the color of style