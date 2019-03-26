Police arrest 4 Indianapolis teens in armed robbery at Noblesville store

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police in Noblesville arrested four Indianapolis teenagers following an armed robbery Monday night.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the AT&T Store at 17159 Mercantile Blvd. in response to the robbery.

Police discovered four suspects robbed the store and left in a Ford Taurus headed southbound on State Road 37. Officers from the Fishers Police Department spotted the car on I-69 near 106th Street and detained the suspects. All four were taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Noblesville police said 19-year-old Michael Robert Robinson faces a preliminary robbery charge while 18-year-old Clarence Demone Armstrong II was arrested on charges of robbery, theft, pointing a firearm, criminal confinement and criminal recklessness.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old suspect and a 16-year-old suspect who aren’t being identified because they’re juveniles. Preliminary charges against them include robbery, theft, pointing a firearm, criminal confinement and criminal recklessness.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision in the case.