Police find property on I-65 in connection with missing Avon mother

AVON, Ind. – An Avon mother is still missing, and today authorities are expected to give an update to the case.

Avon Police Deputy Chief Brian Nugent told FOX59 property was found on I-65 near Lafayette Road last weekend. An aerial search that will focus on that area is scheduled for today. Nugent didn’t release any details about the property.

Avon police also say they will hold a news conference about the case on Thursday.

Najah Ferrell, 30, was last seen at her apartment complex near the area of Dan Jones Road on March 15.

Family members say it’s not like her to just disappear.

“The foster case manager called me and said the school called me because Najah didn’t show up to pick the kids up. It alerted me because I know Najah was never irresponsible,” said Paula Gholsen, Ferrell’s mother.

Avon police don’t know if Najah is in danger, but have several investigative strategies in play.

Police and her family are pleading for anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward.

Ferrell is 30 years old and approximately 5’4” and 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She’s believed to be driving a 2018 black Nissan Altima with license plate XOM936.

Anyone with information should contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.