Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old boy with autism missing from Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 16-year-old boy with autism missing from Fort Wayne.

Ky’le Nayhzieare Kelly is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket with lime green stripes down the side, blue jeans and green mesh Adidas shoes.

Police say Ky’le, who goes by Lee, walked away from his home in the area of Cook Road and Huguenard Road at 4 a.m. this morning.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-7070 or 911.