Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHT SUNSHINE OVERHEAD

The sunshine was plentiful Tuesday - nearly 100% sunny all day long. This was the brightest sky in central Indiana since January 5th, more than two and half months ago.

The 'SUNNIEST' of 2019 include:

MARCH 22nd

JANUARY 14th

JANUARY 5th

March 2019 has produced a few more brighter days since last Friday. To date the month has only yielded 30% the possible sunshine.