× Sunny skies are back and a slow warming trend underway!

Skies are clear and temperatures are colder out-the-door this Tuesday morning! Expect patchy frost and a bright sunrise to greet you for the rush hour. Sunshine will hold all day and temperatures will recover nicely by the afternoon, as the winds will not be as breezy. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 50’s but still just a bit under the seasonal average.

Another frosty night ahead with additional sunshine on the way Wednesday. As southwest winds return, afternoon highs for hump day should reach the upper 50’s (above average).

Spotty showers return for Thursday, as mild weather holds and actually builds into early Saturday morning. Gusty winds and a wind shift will drag us back to colder than normal temperatures by Saturday afternoon with a few storms possible…