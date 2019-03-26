Terre Haute woman who helped brother hide after slaying enters plea deal

Teresa Pitts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A woman who authorities say helped her brother avoid arrest in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in her submerged SUV in western Indiana has entered a plea agreement.

The Tribune-Star reports 43-year-old Teresa Pitts of Terre Haute agreed to plead guilty to assisting a criminal. A hearing is scheduled for April 29.

Authorities say Kenneth R. Pitts Jr. of Terre Haute bludgeoned 77-year-old Alice “Anita” Oswald after she shot him in the face Nov. 9, 2017 during a burglary of her home. Oswald’s SUV was pulled from a Vigo County pond in January 2018.

Teresa Pitts was arrested after witnesses told police she nursed her brother’s injury and helped him hide. Kenneth Pitts was arrested in Nevada . He was returned to Indiana and is awaiting trial.

