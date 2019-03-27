Apple unveils new subscription services

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is unveiling several new subscriptions this week, including magazine bundles through Apple News + and a brand new credit card. Rich Demuro was at the big announcement and broke down some of the changes ahead for users later this year.
