Avon police to release new details about missing Avon mother; while church family prays she’s found safe

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – It's been close to two weeks since 30-year-old Najah Ferrell went missing. Police have since found property belonging to her along the interstate and her car, but there’s still many questions surrounding the case.

"It’s been very difficult to understand someone would be taken or someone to not be in their normal routine. She's a mother and a woman who is very responsible for her children and family," said Bethel Family Worship Center Lead Pastor Russell Hylton.

Pastor Hylton stated that Ferrell is very involved in the church, and her disappearance doesn't add up.

The mother of two was last seen at her apartment complex on March 15.

Her disappearance has thousands of people wanting to know where she is.

"It just scares me that something in a town like Avon this would happen. You wouldn’t expect that kind of stuff to happen," Indianapolis resident Joyce Howard said.

Avon police plan to release more information about her disappearance tomorrow.

Tonight, the Bethel Family Worship Center will host a prayer worship for Ferrell.

"I think Najah would want us to give everything we have into finding her. Personally, for me, I’m struggling with the questions and not having answers. Every time a new lead comes it brings hope," Pastor Hylton said.

Pastor Hylton is turning to prayer to find answers to his questions.

"You don’t think things like that are going to happen to you and the people that you love, but it has brought us together. It united our faith and believing in the sovereignty of God," Pastor Hylton said.

He's determined to see Ferrell's smiling face again. The prayer service starts at 7 p.m.