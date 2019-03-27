‘Beautiful Boy’ author visits FOX59 to discuss addiction in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – David Sheff, the author of the book that inspired the movie “Beautiful Boy,” visited FOX59’s Red Couch on Tuesday.

Sheff was in Indianapolis to speak at Butler University as part of a discussion about ways to help address the nation’s addiction crisis.

Sheff has also written a follow-up to “Beautiful Boy” called “Clean: Overcoming Addiction and Ending America’s Greatest Tragedy.” The second book was the result of the years Sheff spent investigating the disease of addiction and America’s drug problem, which he sees as the greatest public health challenge of our time.

Sheff and his son Nic are also the co-authors of “High: Everything You Want to Know About Drugs, Alcohol, and Addiction,” which was published in January 2019.

Click here for mental/behavioral health resources from Community Health.