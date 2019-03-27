× Church hosts prayer service for missing Avon mother

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As police continue to search for answers in the disappearance of an Avon woman, a local church community is relying on faith.

The Bethel Family Worship Center will hold a time of prayer for 30-year-old Najah Ferrell and her family on Wednesday.

Avon police say Ferrell was last seen at her apartment near Dan Jones Road on March 15. Her family reported her missing after she didn’t pick up her three foster kids from school.

They grew concerned, saying it was uncharacteristic of Ferrell to neglect responsibilities. They say she also did not show up for her first day of work at a new job.

Early Tuesday morning, Indianapolis police found Ferrell’s car in the parking lot of a movie theater at 86th Street and Michigan Road. They turned it over to Avon police.

Police also conducted aerial searches on Tuesday near I-465 and Lafayette Road where they say they found her personal items over the weekend.

Police did not give specifics about what items they found and the exact location where they were recovered.

Police say they will hold a press conference on Thursday with the latest information.

In the meantime, the congregation at BFWC says Wednesday’s prayer time will take place during their 7 p.m. service.