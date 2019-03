× Fourth largest lottery jackpot up for grabs

INDIANAPOLIS — The Powerball drawing for the fourth largest jackpot ever is at 10:59 on Wednesday night. 750 million dollars are up for grabs, and Hoosiers are hoping a winning ticket will once again be sold here in Indiana.

Dennis Rosebrough from the Hoosier Lottery chatted with Scott and Lindy about the ins and outs of hitting it big in the lottery.