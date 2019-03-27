× Grant County drug investigation results in raids, 21 arrests

MARION, Ind. – Authorities in Marion arrested more than a dozen people following a series of raids related to a drug investigation.

According to the Joint Effort Against Narcotics (JEAN) Team Drug Task Force, police made 21 arrests over a four-day period with help from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and Marion Police Department.

The task force raided two houses in Marion as part of an investigation into the dealing of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana in the area. Investigators said the arrests happened between March 21 and March 24.

Six people were taken into custody as part of an investigation into crack cocaine; police said the investigation involved traffic stops and a search warrant at a home on South Washington Street. Arrested in that case were:

Charles Love, 58

Charles Pegues, 49

Sharika Moss, 24

Zentwell Dyson, 38

Tori McFarland, 51

Hope Hamilton, 26

The task force also investigated the illegal sale of meth, heroin and marijuana, conducting multiple traffic stops and obtaining a search warrant for a home on West Jeffras Avenue. Arrested in that case were:

Tramaine Wesley, 32

Michael Eakins, 21

Ronald Pack, 33

Timothy Brane, 38

Austin Wolff, 23

Tyler O’Hara, 23

Danielle Murphy, 29

Gary Burnham, 27

Kylie Eakins, 27

Nick Berry, 35

Tierra Cassidy, 21

Charles Mills, 39

Amanda Flemming, 39

Zachary Lawson, 26

Joshua Couch, 23

Police said charges in the case range from dealing cocaine to dealing methamphetamine, false informing and resisting law enforcement.

Authorities said the case remains an active investigation.