Hoosiers gather to lay unclaimed baby to rest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers gathered Monday to say goodbye to a 28-week-old child who went unclaimed at an area hospital.

Baby Blake was buried Monday at Washington Park East Cemetery. When a baby such as Blake is left unclaimed, an organization called “He Knows Your Name” works to provide a burial.

Group founder Linda Znachko says it’s a way to give the children dignity and honor in death by celebrating their lives. The memorial also gives those in attendance the chance to reflect.

“People think, of course, that this is about the baby, but it’s also about the people who come because we pause our lives and we come and sit and just observe a funeral. And that is always a very emotional experience,” Znachko said.

“We come together and when we have this shared experience, it unites us and it’s really beautiful. It’s an expression of humanity at its core,” she said.

“I claimed Baby Blake a couple of weeks ago and when I looked at my calendar to see which day would be a good day for a funeral and then I saw that today was the ‘International Day of the Unborn,’ I thought, ‘What a wonderful day to celebrate this baby and acknowledge all of unborn life,’” Znachko said.

The group has been providing burials for unclaimed babies for a decade now.