Investigators ask public for help with arson investigation at vacant apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators want the public’s help determining who intentionally set two fires at a vacant apartment complex on the city’s northeast side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the fires were set at the Oak Tree Apartments in the 4000 block of Post Road at 12:55 a.m. and 11:36 a.m. Wednesday. IFD says the fires were in two different buildings in the complex.

The fire department is working with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to investigate the arsons.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.