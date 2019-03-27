× Irvington residents concerned about reckless drivers, ‘We have had some close calls’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman in Irvington says reckless drivers are creating a big danger in the neighborhood. Now, she says a close call involving her son is proof something needs to be done before it’s too late.

For the past few years, Jerrie Goldsworthy says the number of drivers speeding down residential streets and ignoring stop signs has increased dramatically.

“It’s just about every other car at the corner. We count, and they fly through,” she said.

Goldsworthy says she normally complains about the drivers to neighborhood groups. But the problem came to a head earlier this week, when her own son was nearly hit, and forced off his bike by a speeding driver.

“It scares me to think about it,” Goldsworthy said.

Fortunately, Jerrie’s son escaped with a sprained ankle and a few scrapes. Goldsworthy is glad her son is okay, but says she knows it could have been a lot worse.

“When he leaves, I start praying that he comes home safely,” she said.

Neighbors say it’s a problem they’ve long had concerns about.

“There’s kids down there. There’s kids up here, and there’s kids down there..but it’s like they just don’t care,” Thomas Robards said.

“It’s just kind of one of those where you’re just waiting for something,” Joe Reese said.

Jerrie says not only does she fear for her son, and other neighborhood children, but she fears for herself as well. Goldsworthy has suffered multiple strokes and says there’s no way she could ever get out of the way of a speeding car, if another close call were to happen.

“I would not have been able to get out of the way fast enough,” she said.

Goldsworthy and her neighbors say so far their complaints about the reckless drivers have been sent to neighborhood groups. If nothing changes, Goldsworthy says perhaps law enforcement will need to intervene.

“It would be tragedy if someone were killed.”