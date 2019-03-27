Jobs after prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If the stats are correct about half of you watching right now have an immediate family member who has been in jail or prison. And the biggest contributor to them being successful after their sentence is their ability to get a job! But having a felony on your record can make that very difficult. This morning Yvonne Smith and Beth McClellan with pace are hear to answer questions about how they can help.

The REDi program prepares participants by providing one-on-one coaching and a variety of workshop series that assist in the business planning process. REDi is designed into four key phases: Entrepreneurship 101, Business Planning, Start the Business, and Grow the Business.

https://indychamber.com/entrepreneurship/redi/

One on one business coaching

6 week course

Starting April 1st

Mondays and Wednesday

9am-12pm

Re-entry Job and Resource Fair

April 5th

10am-2pm

Eastern Star Church

There is more information on finding employment on the Pace Indy website and also items needed and ways to volunteer.

https://www.paceindy.org/