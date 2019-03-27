Jobs after prison

If the stats are correct about half of you watching right now have an immediate family member who has been in jail or prison. And the biggest contributor to them being successful after their sentence is their ability to get a job! But having a felony on your record can make that very difficult. This morning Yvonne Smith and Beth McClellan with pace are hear to answer questions about how they can help.
The REDi program prepares participants by providing one-on-one coaching and a variety of workshop series that assist in the business planning process. REDi is designed into four key phases: Entrepreneurship 101, Business Planning, Start the Business, and Grow the Business.
https://indychamber.com/entrepreneurship/redi/
One on one business coaching
6 week course
Starting April 1st
Mondays and Wednesday
9am-12pm
Re-entry Job and Resource Fair
April 5th
10am-2pm
Eastern Star Church
There is more information on finding employment on the Pace Indy website and also items needed and ways to volunteer.