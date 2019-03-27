× Liquor store security guard shot on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one person was stuck during a shooting at a northwest side liquor store.

The victim is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

At 6:10 p.m., IMPD says they were called to the Liquorland liquor store near High School Road and Westhaven Drive, where they found a security guard shot.

Officers say the security guard confronted a man when he noticed him trying to steal a bottle of alcohol. When the security guard asked for the man’s ID, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the security guard.

The security guard fired back, but the man allegedly left the liquor store and was last seen running southbound on High School Road.

This is a developing story.