Sunny stretch coming to an end; warming trend continues for central Indiana

We are starting off this Wednesday morning frosty and clear around central Indiana. The clearing sky this morning will help temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s early in the day. High pressure over the Tennessee Valley will keep the area dry and bright for another day! Plus, the wind direction will shift out of the south later this morning, which will help temperatures rise even more compared to Tuesday! Highs this afternoon are going to become more seasonal for late March and will rise into the mid-50s.

More clouds will move into the area overnight as our next wave of showers approaches the state. Low temperatures will not drop as much due to the increasing cloud cover. There could be a few showers around early Thursday morning, but the shower activity is going to increasing as we head into Thursday afternoon. Even though there is a chance for rain, temperatures will turn milder with highs into the lower 60s.

There is going to be a better chance for rain on Friday and Saturday this week. More than an inch of rain will be possible north of Indianapolis with the heaviest rain occurring Friday night. A cold front will pass over the Midwest early in the weekend, which will result in cooler temperatures this Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Sunday will struggle to rise into the lower 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain below normal early next week despite the full sunshine on Monday and Tuesday.