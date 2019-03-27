VFW in Greenwood looking to break ground on new post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Veterans should soon have a new place to get together. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5864 has decided to start fresh and plans to break ground on a new facility in the upcoming weeks.

The post has been in its current home for more than 40 years, but the building's age has begun to rack up expenses.

"We’re continuously having to upgrade, repair, and buy new equipment," said post member Donald LaFountaine.

The post, located along South Washington Street, has nowhere to expand. So, the decision was made to find new land and build a new facility.

Post Commander Steve Milbourn said the organization hoped to keep the project under $1.5 million.

They found a spot, east of I-65 and south of Main Street. Plans call for construction to begin in April and the work to be completed in August.

"We need to collect about another $125,000 to $150,000, and that will put us in good stead to move forward," Milbourn said.

The VFW has started a brick fundraiser, where donors can purchase bricks to help with the expenses. Donors can get bricks to honor relatives who served in the military or a brick to memorialize someone who was killed while serving.

Milbourn said the bricks will go to a few areas at the new post. Depending on why a name is on the brick, some will go around the flags of service area at the post. Others will be placed in some kind of memorial wall. The commander added that he wants to have one section of bricks remembering all the men and women killed in action who were from Johnson County.

The new post is expected to help attract the next generation of veterans. Blueprints show a playground will be installed outside. LaFountaine said a "dayroom" will include a variety of activities, such as a television, video games, exercise equipment and a small library for the members to use.