Warmest in two weeks, rare 60-degree day possible Thursday; Rain chances rise

BIG BOUNCE

What a turnaround Wednesday. The combination of dry air (low dew points), sunshine and a slight south breeze brought the temperatures up Wednesday to the warmest here in two weeks. After early morning lows in the lower twenties, afternoon highs were as much as 30-degree warmer. Today's high was the warmest since the 71° high on March 14th.

MILDER BUT WETTER

With only 4 60-degree days this year, the fewest since 1993, we are watching carefully and expecting a run at 60° Thursday and Friday! The chance of rain and cloud cover will ultimately have a say in exactly how warm we are but it looks like Thursday has the best chance to get out and enjoy the milder air.

Showers are in the forecast beginning as early as late tonight but much of Thursday will be rain-free. Showers are expected to be widely scattered and only reach 20% coverage during the day. The threat for rain really ramps up late night into Friday and peaks as a cold front sweeps the state Saturday.

FROM 60° TO SNOW

The cold front that will pass Saturday has some very chilly air behind it and get ready for one more winter-like look and feel. By late Saturday rain showers may turn to a period of wet snow before ending late. Temperatures will drop sharply into Saturday evening, settling into the lower twenties by sunrise Sunday. Seems like a fitting end to a very chilly March. 81% of the days have been below normal so far this month and for 'spring' 2019, we are running 4.5° per day below normal.