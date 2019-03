× 1 winning Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (AP) – A single ticket sold in Wisconsin matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing to win the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. A statement on the Powerball website says that due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed to an estimated $768.4 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $477 million.

The winning numbers are: 16, 20, 37, 44. 62, and PB 12.