Bloomington McDonald’s employee charged with battery after throwing cheeseburger at co-worker

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A McDonald’s worker in Bloomington was charged with battery after police say he threw a cheeseburger at his co-worker.

The cheeseburger incident occurred on Tuesday around 11 p.m. at the McDonald’s on East Third Street.

A 21-year-old male employee became angry that his 18-year-old female co-worker was working too slowly. They got into an argument, and the man hurled a cheeseburger at the woman, hitting her in the face.

She called police and said she wanted to pursue charges against the man. She said she wasn’t injured nor was she in pain.

The officer spoke with the manager who witnessed the argument. He confirmed the employee was working slowly, and the other employees were upset about it, police say.

The man left work and said he realizes he shouldn’t have gotten so angry. Bloomington Police Department Lt. John Kovach said they will issue the man a summons to court on a misdemeanor battery charge.