Deadly drive-by shooting marks the latest in series of violent crimes at west side apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis family is making funeral plans following a deadly drive-by shooting on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Port Au Prince Street, near Rockville Road and North Mickley Avenue, just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the deadly drive-by shooting, but the apartment complex is no stranger to violence.

Just over 16 months ago, another woman was shot to death on the exact same street.

The shooting this week took place in the parking lot. A pair of 21-year-old men were shot by a passing car. One survived, the other Daquan Barner who was known by friends and family as Meechie, died on the scene.

"Every single morning when I wake up I cry," said Shane Shepherd. "A big piece of us was taken away. The trauma is real."

Shane Shepherd doesn’t know Meechie, but can relate to the pain Barner's family feels because in late 2017 Shane’s sister Sharan was shot to death on the same street. Sharan dreamed of being a fashion designer before her life was cut short.

"That's what she was trying to get to get out of the mud, but the mud is so sticky in the ghetto," said Shepherd.

In part because of his sister's death, Shane founded and works round the clock for B4UFall, a local mentoring group aimed at preventing youth violence.

"I guarantee you whatever violence occurred this week, whoever did it probably didn’t think about the outcome of it, because at that moment he was just living in that hopelessness," said Shepherd. "When you’re hopeless, you do hopeless things."

In a third incident at the same apartment complex in 2018, a shooting left a man paralyzed and gunshots ripped holes in the walls of one apartment.

Shepherd says the ongoing violence in that area and across Indianapolis won’t stop until the city addresses some of the underlying causes, like poverty.

"Where there’s poverty there’s violence. They go hand in hand," said Shepherd. "We've got to figure out a way to get them hope, because what we’re doing now isn’t working."

So far no arrests have been made for the drive-by shooting. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.