Death investigation underway after male body found on Indy's northwest side

INDIANPOLIS, Ind. – A death investigation is underway on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a male body was found Thursday afternoon in a small creek area in the 5300 block of Pike Plaza Road.

IMPD officers say they don’t know the circumstances surrounding the person’s death yet, but it looks like the body has been there for a while.

Public Information Officer Genae Cook says this investigation isn’t related to 8-month-old Amiah Robertson or 30-year-old Najah Ferrell, who both remain missing.