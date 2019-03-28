× Franklin Schools weighing options for students after receiving environmental testing results

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin Community Schools says it has gotten preliminary data back over testing that was recently done for possible air contaminants at two elementary schools.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, the district said it’s making final decisions regarding the educational options for the students at Needham and Webb Elementary, who were kept home last week because of high levels of the chemical compound TCE found at the schools.

TCE is a toxic chemical with human health concerns, according to the U.S. EPA.

“FCS understands that parents and the community are eager to learn the results of the sampling, as well as next steps,” the district wrote. “That information will be shared as soon as possible.”

The school corporation has been partnering with the company EnviroForensics to conduct the testing after nearby contamination concerns.

EnviroForensics says the conservative sub-slab vapor screening level for TCE is 70 micrograms per cubic meter for a residential occupancy scenario. At Needham Elementary, previous testing showed 2 out of 10 samples tested above that at 96.2 and 100 micrograms per cubic meter. At Needham Elementary, 2 out of 10 samples tested above that at 96.2 and 100 micrograms per cubic meter.

Students in the district have been on spring break this week. It’s still unclear if or when students will return to Needham and Webb. FOX59 will keep you updated when administrators announce a decision.

Below is the district’s full statement: