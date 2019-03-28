× Kokomo police arrest 19-year-old suspect after teen wounded in drive-by shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo police arrested a 19-year-old accused of wounding a 16-year-old old in a drive-by shooting.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were called to Madison and Purdum streets around 8 p.m. Wednesday where they found the victim shot in the leg.

The teen told police he was walking near Monroe and Purdum streets when a silver vehicle passed by; someone fired gunshots from the vehicle. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

Detectives talked to several witnesses, leading them to 19-year-old Dayton Thompson. Police interviewed Thompson and arrested him on preliminary charges of attempted murder, attempted aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

Police recovered the gun they believe was used in the shooting along with other weapons and drugs.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Captain Teresa Galloway at (765) 456-7326 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.