Man wanted in connection with murder of wife found in near southwest side home

Posted 3:34 PM, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40PM, March 28, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives want the public’s help locating a wan wanted in connection with his wife’s murder at a home on the city’s near southwest side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 62-year-old Floyd Jones is considered armed and dangerous. The public is advised not to approach him.

62-year-old Floyd Jones (Photo courtesy of IMPD)

Officers discovered the body of Jones’ wife when they were called to the scene in the 1500 block of S. Concord St. just before 2 p.m.

At that time, police say the officers backed out of the residence and called for the assistance of SWAT to respond to clear the residence and make it safe for detectives and other personnel.

Once the scene was cleared, detectives went back inside and began investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’ whereabouts or the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Google Map for coordinates 39.744976 by -86.211426.

