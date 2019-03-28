Natural gas line rupture prompts evacuation of homes in west neighborhood

Posted 4:38 PM, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29PM, March 28, 2019

Natural gas line rupture causes evacuation in Wayne Township neighborhood (Photo courtesy of the Wayne Township Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Residents of a far west side neighborhood have returned to their homes after being evacuated due to a natural gas line rupture Tuesday.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said four houses were cleared near the intersection of Robey Meadows Lane and North Raceway Road.

Brownsburg and Avon firefighters assisted as Citizens Energy worked to secure the leak.

The gas leak was secured around 5 p.m. and residents were allowed to return, according to fire officials.

