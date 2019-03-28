Pesky turkey ‘Hope’ causing traffic trouble in Danville

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville Police Department is warning drivers to watch out for a pesky turkey that is persistently blocking traffic.

On Thursday, police wrote on Facebook that “Hope” the city’s famed turkey is back at it again, playing Frogger with traffic at CR 200 East and US HWY 36.

Officers joked that they’ve told her for months to stay out of the roadway, but she’s definitely not listening.

“Officers attempted to speak with her again today, but she fled west and refused all orders,” wrote the department.

Drivers should watch out for the turkey in the area, and police say there’s no need to contact dispatch to advise where she’s located.

“She’s a wild animal, and more importantly, she won’t listen to anything we tell her.”