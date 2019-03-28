Power banks used to charge smartphones, tablets recalled over fire hazard

More than 170,000 rechargeable power banks used for smart phones and tablets are being recalled over a fire hazard.

The power banks can overheat, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

There have been three reports of the chargers overheating, including one incident where CPSC says a house caught fire and caused up to $150,000 in property damage.

The products came in a variety of colors and shapes, including a unicorn head, a cat with sunglasses, and a rainbow between two clouds. The items were sold at Burlington, Kohl’s, Ross and other stores nationwide from November 2016 through January 2019 for about $25.

Officials say consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Daniel M. Friedman & Associates to return the product for a full refund.