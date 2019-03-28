× Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old man from Nashville, Indiana

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 76-year-old from Nashville, Indiana.

State police say Joseph L. Carmer was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Carmer was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and has a “Mom” tattoo on his right forearm. He’s described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 183 pounds, with brown/gray hair, and blue eyes.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Carmer’s disappearance. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 812-988-6655 or call 911.