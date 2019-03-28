× Spring showers are back but temperatures remain mild!

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts

Areas of rain on the move this morning, while temperatures remain milder out-the-door! Although it may be a wet start, drier hours are expected through the day. This, along with a southwest wind and a few peeks of sunshine should help to move our temperatures back into the 60’s. Something we have only enjoyed twice this whole month! As of today, March is running 4.5° below average, a chilly month no doubt!

Additional showers and storms in the mix for Friday and Saturday, as cold front dives in for the weekend! Although Friday will remain milder, Saturday will be windy, wet with falling temperatures! This will ultimately put an end to the rain but usher in sharply colder air on Sunday and to open the first day of April on Monday!