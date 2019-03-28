‘The anger is indescribable’: Navy vet says repo company killed his pets

“The hurt and the sadness that I feel in addition to the anger is indescribable,” Denzel Smith said of his beloved pets.
“Just wanted to be closer to family. Ended up hitting the road, she’d been wanting to get out of Cali for a minute, too," Smith said of Denner.
“They said they were going to give us the chance to get caught up on payments because we were only a month behind," Smith said.
“When they came in they told us that both passed, and so I asked her if we would at least have the bodies ,and she said they threw them away in the Dumpster," Denner said.
Denner is a former veterinary technician. She said bearded dragons can play dead when they go into hibernation, and their heartbeat can be barely recognizable. It can take 30 minutes to wake them.
“We are quite sure that, that was the circumstance. There was no way they were dead," Denner said.
“I said, 'Oh, it's highly likely that she's not dead, she's probably on standby mode,'" Smith said he told the company. "I said, 'Can I go in the Dumpster? I don't care how dirty it is--I have to get it. Does not matter.'" They told me no, and get off their property.
A police report was filed with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), but it was deemed to be a civil matter.
The couple is weighing their next options and said they could sue the company. We briefly spoke with Last Chance Wrecker. The company admitted to repossessing the car, but could not speak further on the situation.