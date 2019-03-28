‘The anger is indescribable’: Navy vet says repo company killed his pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A navy veteran moved to join his family in the Hoosier state only to lose his beloved pets. The man and his girlfriend were moving in when their car was repossessed with the animals inside.

“The hurt and the sadness that I feel in addition to the anger is indescribable,” Denzel Smith said of his beloved pets.

Smith and Savannah Denner were moving from San Diego. Smith had been in the navy for six years before leaving the service in December.

“Just wanted to be closer to family. Ended up hitting the road, she’d been wanting to get out of Cali for a minute, too," Smith said of Denner.

The couple said their black Jeep Wrangler was picked up by Last Chance Wrecker. The couple had been a month late on their car payments, and they registered the new address with their creditor.

“They said they were going to give us the chance to get caught up on payments because we were only a month behind," Smith said.

They had been moving into their relative's home, and had been inside only a few minutes when the car was taken. Inside the vehicle was their bearded dragon lizard and buckets with their pet lobsters in it. The pair called the towing company, but said they were told they couldn't get the pets from the vehicle, and would have to wait a few days for an appointment.

“When they came in they told us that both passed, and so I asked her if we would at least have the bodies ,and she said they threw them away in the Dumpster," Denner said.

Denner is a former veterinary technician. She said bearded dragons can play dead when they go into hibernation, and their heartbeat can be barely recognizable. It can take 30 minutes to wake them. “We are quite sure that, that was the circumstance. There was no way they were dead," Denner said. “I said, 'Oh, it's highly likely that she's not dead, she's probably on standby mode,'" Smith said he told the company. "I said, 'Can I go in the Dumpster? I don't care how dirty it is--I have to get it. Does not matter.'" They told me no, and get off their property. A police report was filed with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), but it was deemed to be a civil matter.