The warm and dry window is closing fast, colder to close March

WARMEST IN TWO WEEKS

Add a little bit of sun, a south breeze and a long enough window in between rains and you got the warmest since March 2014. The preliminary high of 70-degrees is only the 5th time all year that the thermometer topped 60-degrees, fewest number to date since 1993. The average high of 70° begins May 5th, so today a little May in March!

RAIN ON THE WAY

The window is closing on dry time! Showers and few embedded thunderstorm are likely really anytime after 9 pm. Rainfall will reach its peak after midnight and through 6 am Friday. There will be dry / rain-free hours Friday but new rains are due in later in the day. While temps will be mild again Friday a pair of cold front looms entering the weekend.

Colder air will surge into the state starting Saturday morning driving temperatures down through the day. As the rain moves east and colder, drier air arrives we may squeak out a few snow showers for a time Saturday evening. Bottom line, don't put away with winter wardrobe or coats just yet.

March 2019 has been a chilly one and will close that way. Spring warmth will be washed away and brace for cold temperatures starting Saturday night and lasting into Monday, the first day of April.