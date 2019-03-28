× UPDATE: Body found on Indy’s northwest side identified as Boone County man missing since November

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The body of a Boone County man missing since November was found on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Thursday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to a wooded area on Pike Plaza Road to investigate a body. Police found the body in a small creek area, and they say it appeared to have been there for a while.

The coroner identified the body as 33-year-old Matthew Venis. He was reported missing out of Boone County on November 8, 2018. Boone County Sheriff’s deputies searched two ponds and 25 acres of woods in southern Boone County while looking for Venis, but they found nothing.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear at this time.

The Marion County coroner will perform an autopsy today to determine how he died.

39.830537 -86.252400