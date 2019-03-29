8-night Harry Potter marathon part of Summer Nights Film Series at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Newfields has announced its lineup for this year’s National Bank of Indianapolis Summer Nights Film Series, which includes a Harry Potter marathon.

From June 7 to August 31, patrons can catch over 20 films under the stars at the 152-acre cultural campus, where the Indianapolis Museum of Art is located.

Here’s the 2019 lineup:

Friday, June 7 / Say Anything (1989, 100 mins., PG-13)

(1989, 100 mins., PG-13) Friday, June 14 / Sabrina (1954, 113 mins., NR)

(1954, 113 mins., NR) Saturday, June 15 / Hairspray (1988, 92 mins., NR)

(1988, 92 mins., NR) Friday, June 21 / The Producers (1967, 148 mins., PG)

(1967, 148 mins., PG) Friday, June 28 / Suspicion (1941, 99 mins., NR)

(1941, 99 mins., NR) Saturday, June 29 / Independence Day (1996, 145 mins., PG-13)

(1996, 145 mins., PG-13) Friday, July 5 /Ghost (1990, 127 mins., PG-13)

*Harry Potter Feature Film Series*

Sat, July 13 / Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001, 152 mins., PG)

(2001, 152 mins., PG) Sun, July 14 / Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002, 161 mins., PG)

(2002, 161 mins., PG) Monday, July 15 / Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004, 142 mins., PG)

(2004, 142 mins., PG) Tuesday, July 16 / Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005, 157 mins., PG-13)

(2005, 157 mins., PG-13) Wednesday, July 17 / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007, 138 mins., PG-13)

(2007, 138 mins., PG-13) Thursday, July 18 / Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009, 152 mins., PG)

(2009, 152 mins., PG) Friday, July 19 / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010, 146 mins., PG-13)

(2010, 146 mins., PG-13) Saturday, July 20 / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011, 130 mins., PG-13)

Lineup continued:

Friday, July 26 / Indy Shorts International Film Festival

Friday, August 2 / To Have and Have Not (1944, 100 mins., NR)

(1944, 100 mins., NR) Friday, August 9 / Bring it On (2000, 98 mins, PG-13)

(2000, 98 mins, PG-13) Friday, August 16 / Moana (2016, 107 mins., PG)

(2016, 107 mins., PG) Members Only : Saturday, August 17 / The Thomas Crown Affair (1968, 102 mins., NR)

: Saturday, August 17 / (1968, 102 mins., NR) Friday, August 23 / 13 Assassins (2010, 141 mins., R)

(2010, 141 mins., R) Friday, August 30 / Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971, 100 mins., G)

Tickets go on sale for members beginning April 16 at 10 a.m. and for the general public on April 30 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for the general public. Children under 5 are free but require a ticket. Feature Film Series ticket packages are available to purchase; $50 for members and $75 for public. Tickets are available at discovernewfields.org/summer-nights-2019.

All guests need to bring is a blanket and chairs, Newfields will cover the rest. Moviegoers are welcome to pack a picnic (without alcoholic beverages) of their own, but of course, we will also have crowd-favorite snacks available for purchase. Oca by Smoking Goose is new to Summer Nights this year and will be serving hot dogs, gourmet sausages, chips and popcorn. Beverage options include selections from Sun King Brewing Co. and seasonal wine offerings available for purchase.

Parking is free for all visitors and available in the main surface lot or underground parking garage. Gates open at 7 p.m., with films starting, unless otherwise noted, at sunset (approximately 9:30 p.m.)