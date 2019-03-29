Check out more than just books at your local library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – These days, you can check out a lot more than just books from the library.

“So when I came in here and saw that they had board games, we started checking them out and then my husband and boys could play them. And then we could bring them back!” Johnson County Public Library patron Angela Devoss said.

Angela and her husband have 4 boys at home.

The family is “stretching their dollar” by checking out all sorts of stuff from the JCPL instead of buying the items.

And it's a pretty simple process. All you need is a library card, but that’s about it! You can check out things like cake pans, microscopes, and cookie cutters.

Whitney Woody works in the children’s programming department at JCPL. She says the items available at their branch were chosen by the community.

“These are the items that they wanted, so everyone has been pretty excited to see what they shared with us was actually implemented into our collection,” Woody said.

They also have outdoor lawn games, a sewing machine and a little wi-fi hotspot.

“You can take it anywhere on the go and you can connect up to 10 devices to it and basically you have internet wherever you go,” Woody said.

So check out your library to see what they have to check out. It might surprise you!