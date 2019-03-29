Fishers police warn community about mail thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – The Fishers Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for mail thieves.

"In the past two weeks the police department has investigated six incidents of mail theft,” said Fishers police Sgt. Tom Weger said. “In one we did have some video of a vehicle pulling up to a mail box at a residence and removing mail from it, so we want the community to be aware this is happening."

"It’s usually pretty boring stuff anyways I imagine. There are bills and maybe coupons," Fishers resident Dave Evans said.

Some families have important items sent through the mail and the thought of someone stealing from them is disheartening.

"I’ve got a daughter with type 1 diabetes so if things are being stolen out of mailboxes or porches it’s pretty concerning," Fishers resident Mike Love said.

Police said the thefts have happened mostly on the west side of the city, near Allisonville Road.

"It’s a passenger vehicle and we believe it’s very possible these individuals are using different vehicles, so we wouldn’t want anybody to focus on one type of vehicle. Any strange vehicle we consider suspicious and we want to know about it," Sgt. Tom Weger said.

Police believe there could be more victims. They just don’t know their mail was stolen. Police suggest neighbors look out for one another.

"We send each other text messages. We are involved in each other’s lives," Evans said.

Police said with spring break happening next week and with folks traveling; they could see more thefts.

"If you are having a staycation this week we do ask that you do watch out for your neighbors that may not be home and if you see anything out of the ordinary please call 911," Sgt. Weger said.

Police said if you have noticed any mail stolen, call the Fishers Police Department or if you notice any strange activities in your neighborhood call 911.