Former Goodwill employee sentenced in voyeurism case

Posted 1:08 PM, March 29, 2019, by

Ritchie Lee Hodges

FISHERS, Ind. – A former Goodwill employee learned his sentence for secretly recording videos of his coworkers at a Fishers store.

Ritchie Lee Hodges was sentenced to 19 years, with 3 years suspended. He’ll serve 12 years in the Department of Correction and 4 years with Hamilton County Community Corrections.

The sentencing called for Hodges to serve 3 years on probation and follow special probation conditions for sex offenders. The court also classified him as a sexually violent predator.

He pleaded guilty to multiple charges in the case, including child exploitation and voyeurism. Hodges had previously been convicted of child pornography and voyeurism in connection with a 2012 case in Boone County.

According to court documents, Hodges recorded 14 employees in the bathroom, including three minors, between December 2017 and February 2018. The recordings stopped when a manager found his phone.

After his arrest, several employees sued Goodwill, saying the company failed to protect them from Hodges, who was a known sex offender. The civil lawsuit is still pending.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.