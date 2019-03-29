IMPD sees 5th domestic-related murder in 3 months as search for man suspected of killing wife continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The search continues for a 62-year-old man who police believe killed his wife and then disappeared.

The violence took place on the near southwest side Thursday evening at a home on Concord Street. Police determined Floyd Jones killed his 52-year-old wife Deedee Jones. The death left neighbors stunned.

“I’ve known Dee since I was 16 years old and it’s not that we’ve been great friends or anything but I’m always used to seeing her over there and her seeing me and everybody kind of watches out for my girl and its now one less person that’s going to be there,” said neighbor Michelle Onken.

Unfortunately, 2019 has gotten off to a violent start with several domestic-related killings over the last three months; the death on Concord marks the fifth domestic-related homicide IMPD has investigated this year.

Just last week, police say a man was stabbed to death at an apartment on Indy’s east side following an apparent domestic dispute.

In early March, detectives believe a man was shot to death in a domestic incident at a home near 42nd and Post. The next day that home was destroyed in a fire.

In February, police say Katreena Anderson was killed by her boyfriend who then shot himself at an apartment complex on the west side.

On New Year’s Day, police believe Indianapolis attorney Laura Crowley was murdered by her boyfriend who then killed himself at a home in Martinsville.

“It’s an awful start to the year. It’s discouraging. Unfortunately, it’s not surprising,” said Catherine O’Connor.

According to the numbers by IMPD, 2018 was also a deadly year for domestic-related homicides with 15 cases, compared to 8 in 2017 and 11 in 2016.

“Really this speaks to the larger problem with violence we see in our community,” said O’Connor.

Catherine O’Connor with the Julian Center hopes the deaths serve as a lesson for everyone to escape violent relationships before they turn deadly.

“We know that in central Indiana 1 in 5 people will be a victim of domestic violence in their life. We know that it also escalates,” said O’Connor.

In most cases O’Connor says there are warning signs to look for, including the victim becoming increasingly isolated.

There are sources available to seek help. Experts say anyone who needs help escaping a domestic violence situation can contact 211.

Anyone with information on the location of Floyd Jones is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.