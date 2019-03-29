× Limited showers today; larger push of rain and storms tonight. Colder shot to end the month!

Overnight rains easing now with only a few showers/drizzle on Live Guardian Radar! It appears additional dry time will be in the mix today, with some peeks of sunshine too. Afternoon temperatures will run back into the 60’s, marking another day above the seasonal average.

Heavier rain and storms return this evening and overnight, as a cold front approaches from the west. The wind will also be increasing overnight and intensifying through Saturday afternoon. It appears no severe weather is expected at this time but some gusts will be felt, along with sporadic lightning.

The cold front will bring a return to winter-like conditions, as temperatures will be falling quickly and even a rain to snow mix could end this event late Saturday afternoon/evening. Behind the front, sharply colder air will drop temperatures into the 20’s by Sunday morning and little relief through the day!