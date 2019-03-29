× Police: 75-year-old man says gay slur led to fatal Gary stabbing

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A 75-year-old man who described himself as a retired drag queen told authorities he fatally stabbed a 64-year-old man who allegedly used a gay slur during a dispute.

Police responded Tuesday night to an apartment building in Gary and found Carlos Johnson, who had multiple stab wounds. Police say he was taken to a hospital and died.

Officers followed a trail of blood from a hallway and found Edward Miller, who was arrested.

An affidavit says that Miller told police he and Johnson were drinking and arguing when Johnson used the slur and called him a “whore.” It says Miller told police both of the Gary men grabbed knives and Johnson was stabbed.

Miller is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter. Court records don’t indicate whether he has a lawyer.