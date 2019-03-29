× Police believe 23-year-old was shot in downtown Bloomington alley

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 23-year-old man was shot in an alleyway in downtown Bloomington early Friday morning.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of E. Kirkwood Ave. and N. Dunn St. shortly before 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they located several spent shell casings in an alley south of businesses in the 400 block of Kirkwood Ave.

Police say a vehicle that was seen leaving the area was stopped and the occupants were questioned by investigators, but all occupants were eventually released.

While collecting evidence at the scene, investigators learned that a victim had checked into the IU Health Bloomington Hospital Emergency Department, seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man is in stable condition and the wound is not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Josh Burnworth at (812)349-3363.