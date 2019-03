CARMEL, Ind. – The traffic on eastbound I-465 is back up and moving again after a multi-vehicle crash caused major backups in Carmel and the north side of Indianapolis Friday evening.

The Carmel Fire Department said five cars were tangled up in the crash and three patients were transported to an emergency room as a result.

Several drivers were seen going the wrong way on the interstate in attempt to free themselves from the congestion, which officials don’t advise.

***Carmel Traffic Alert*** 465 eastbound in the area of Spring Mill for a multicar accident. Trucks enroute. pic.twitter.com/uRgxVLfMzt — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) March 29, 2019