Weekend art show promotes Autism awareness

Posted 8:57 AM, March 29, 2019, by

CARMEL, Ind. -- A weekend stroll on Main Street might be a great way to Pay It Forward. Art On Main is helping to support Indiana artists for a good cause. Sherman went to Carmel to see how the event is promoting Autism awareness.

