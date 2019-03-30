× Car goes into water-filled ditch in Fishers; occupants not seriously injured

FISHERS, Ind. — Firefighters from Fishers extricated two occupants of a car that flipped into a water-filled ditch this evening.

The two occupants suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. EMS personnel transported them for evaluation.

The car was on 96th Street a little east of Georgia Road when it went off the road. The crash occurred around 7 p.m.

With the roads slick and hazardous, Fishers emergency personnel advise people to slow down or avoid traveling.