Car goes into water-filled ditch in Fishers; occupants not seriously injured

Posted 8:46 PM, March 30, 2019, by

FISHERS, Ind. — Firefighters from Fishers extricated two occupants of a car that flipped into a water-filled ditch this evening.

The two occupants suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. EMS personnel transported them  for evaluation.

The car was on 96th Street a little east of Georgia Road when it went off the road. The crash occurred around 7 p.m.

With the roads slick and hazardous, Fishers emergency personnel advise people to slow down or avoid traveling.

