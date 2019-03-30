× Carmel Marathon road closures

The ninth annual Carmel Marathon welcomed runners from across the country on Friday, March 29.It has grown to become the second largest marathon in the state with nearly 5,000 runners expected to participate this year. The races begin on Saturday morning with the full marathon officially starting at 8:00 am.

Here’s a list of all of the temporary road closures you can expect during the event:

City Center Dr.:

Between Rangeline Road & 3rd Avenue SW: Closed Friday 10:00 p.m. – Saturday 5:00 p.m.

3rd Ave.

SW: From Center Green to City Center Dr.: Closed Friday 10 p.m. – Saturday 5:00 p.m.

Rangeline Rd.:

Southbound between Main Street and Elm St.: 7:50 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.

SB between Elm St. & City Center: 7:50 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

SB between City Center & 106th St.: 7:50 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

NB between Executive Dr. & City Center: 7:50 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

NB between Main Street & City Center: 7:50 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.

106th:

Eastbound between Westfield Blvd and Gray: 8:10 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.

*Westbound between Westfield and Gray open

Westbound between Hazel Dell and Gray: 8:10 a.m. – 9:25 a.m. to traffic

*Eastbound between Hazel Dell and Gray open to traffic

Hazel Dell:

One southbound lane closed: 8:25 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. *One southbound lane and both northbound lanes open to traffic all morning

Dellfield Blvd.:

Westbound between pool and Hazel Dell: 8:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. *Eastbound open to traffic

Bridgeton Ln.:

Eastbound to Gladecrest: 8:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. *Westbound open to traffic

Gladecrest Dr.:

Northbound to Autumn Gate Way: 8:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. *Southbound open to traffic

Autumn Gate:

Northbound to 126Th St.: 8:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. *Southbound open to traffic

126th St.:

Westbound between Hazel Dell to Gray: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. *Eastbound open to traffic

Limberlost Dr.:

Northbound between 126th St. to Harrison Dr.: 8:40 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. *Southbound open to traffic

Harrison Dr.:

Northbound between Limberlost to Main St.: 8:40 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. *Southbound open to traffic

Main Street:

Westbound between Harrison Dr. to Hawthorne: 8:40 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. *Eastbound open to traffic

Hawthorne Dr.:

Northbound between Main St. to Smokey Row: 8:45 a.m. – 11 a.m. *Southbound open to traffic

Smokey Row:

Westbound between Hawthorne Dr. to Rangeline Road: 8:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. *Eastbound open to traffic

Main St.:

Eastbound between 4th Ave SW. Roundabout to Rangeline Rd.: 7:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Westbound from Rangeline Rd. to 4th Ave. Roundabout: 7:45 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Gradle Dr.:

Delays at the Monon Greenway crossing: 9:10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

111th St.:

Delays at the Monon Greenway crossing: 9:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

106th St.:

Delays at the Monon Greenway crossing: 9:15 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.

Smokey Row:

Delays at the Monon Greenway crossing: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Main St.:

Delays at the Monon Greenway crossing: 7:55 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

96th St.:

Westbound closed between Monon Greenway parking entrance to College: 9:20 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. *Eastbound open to traffic

College Ave.:

Southbound closed between Pennsylvania Parkway to 96th St.: 9:25 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. *Northbound open to traffic

Penn Pkwy.:

One Southbound lane closed between 111th Street to College: 9:40 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. *One southbound lane and both northbound lanes open to traffic all morning

111th St.:

Westbound lane closed between Penn to Illinois: 9:40 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Eastbound closed from Tottenham Dr. to Pennsylvania: 9:40 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Illinois St.

One northbound lane closed between 111th to 136th Street: 9:40 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. *One northbound lane and both southbound lanes open to traffic all day

Oak Ridge Rd.:

Northbound closed between 136th to Nevelle Ln.: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.*Southbound open to traffic

Nevelle Lane:

Eastbound closed between Oak Ridge to Rohrer Rd.: 10:05 a.m. – 2:05 p.m. *Westbound open to traffic

Rohrer Rd.:

Northbound closed between Nevelle Ln. to 146th: 10:05 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. *Southbound open to traffic

146th:

One eastbound lane restricted under the Monon Greenway crossing: 10:05 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. *Both westbound lanes open to traffic

First St. SW:

Closed between Veteran’s Way and 3rd Ave SW: 8:15 a.m. – 2:20 p.m.

Veteran’s Way:

Southbound between 1st St. SW to Elm St.: 8:15 a.m. – 2:20 p.m.

Elm St.:

Eastbound between Veterans Way to Rangeline Rd. from 8:15 a.m. – 2:25 p.m. *Westbound open to traffic

Additional Temporary Traffic Delay Points