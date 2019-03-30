Indy Fuel ‘Made in America’ night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indy Fuel invites you to come celebrate "Made in America" night, as only a handful of home games remain.

The game begins at 7:35 p.m. Saturday, as the Fuel take on the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Doors will open early for fans who wish to meet 1980 Gold Medalist Dave Christian. Christian was a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team that is famously known for the Miracle on Ice.

On Sunday, the Fuel face the Kansas City Mavericks at 3:05 p.m. Following the game, be sure to stick around for a free postgame skate. Skate rental will be free.